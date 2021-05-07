FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised by DA Davidson

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

