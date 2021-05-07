$632.99 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $632.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.40 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH opened at $175.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

