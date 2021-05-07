National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

