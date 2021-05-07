O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $561.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.61. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $377.27 and a 1 year high of $564.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.