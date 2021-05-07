Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.18.

WING stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

