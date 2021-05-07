Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 515,292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.