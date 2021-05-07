Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

