JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenneco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tenneco by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock worth $139,184,514. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

