GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNMK. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,376 shares of company stock valued at $391,107. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

