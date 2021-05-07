JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

