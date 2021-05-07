JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 317.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ORGO opened at $20.65 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

