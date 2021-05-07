JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $489,000 Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $10,767,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

