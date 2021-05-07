Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of Ames National worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

