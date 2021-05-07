Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $25.92 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

