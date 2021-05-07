JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $462,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 273,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

