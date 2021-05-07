Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,699 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.63% of CSP worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSP alerts:

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.92. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.