Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 227 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a P/E ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.40 and its 200 day moving average is $317.20. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

