Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,466 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,145 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 21,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,677 shares of company stock valued at $37,115,630 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

