argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $258.28 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.