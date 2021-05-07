ManTech International Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

