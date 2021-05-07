Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

