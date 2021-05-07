Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

