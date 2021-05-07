iCAD, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for iCAD in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAD. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

