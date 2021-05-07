Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis cut their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.