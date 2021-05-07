Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

