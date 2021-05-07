Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGFHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Kingfisher has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

