Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.34 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

