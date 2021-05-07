Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LFSYY opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

