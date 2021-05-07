Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.37 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.