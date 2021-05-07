Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to $51.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKIUF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

PKIUF stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

