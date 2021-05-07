Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.