Canaccord Genuity Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.