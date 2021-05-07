Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.