Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Truist Securities raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

