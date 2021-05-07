Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcosa, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of ACA opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

