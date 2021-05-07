Uber Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 137,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,505,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 116.3% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.