Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 116,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

