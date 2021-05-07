FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issued By DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $794.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,395. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

