Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.30 on Monday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.