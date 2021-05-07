Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 415,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 418,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.