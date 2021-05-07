Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

