MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,446.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,039.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $738.67 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,531.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,595.93.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

