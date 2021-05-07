Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.