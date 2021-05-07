Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $76.53 on Monday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

