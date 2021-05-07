Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Shares of EMN opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.