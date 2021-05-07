Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

