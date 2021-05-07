Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

