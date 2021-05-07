Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SQ opened at $223.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 355.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Square by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Square by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

