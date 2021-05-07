Zacks Investment Research Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.