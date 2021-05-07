JMP Securities Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

ACGL stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

