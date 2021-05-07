Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €670.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €670.00 ($788.24) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €549.44 ($646.41).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €774.80 ($911.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €684.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €724.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

